‘90 Day Fiancé’: We all know Elizabeth Potthast’s family is the worst, but their tenants have been saying it for years. Currently featured on season 6 of Happily Ever After, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet and Libby’s family—father, Chuck and siblings, Becky, Jenn and Charlie have featured heavily on three 90 Day seasons. Every time the same played out issues arise and every time fans take to social media to trash the family.