Chariton, IA

CHS Varsity boys tennis team falls to Knoxville

By Bill Howes Associate Editor
Chariton Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chariton boys tennis team fell to a quality Knoxville team, 8-1, at Chariton Thursday, May 6. “Knoxville was really good. They definitely have to be the favorite to win the conference tournament. We fought hard, but they were able to pull away late in all of the matches they won,” Chariton Head Coach Brian Zimmerli said.

