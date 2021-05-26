Cancel
Energy Industry

Korea to Demonstrate Carbon Capture and Storage in Offshore Gas Field

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea announced plans for a demonstration project for the capture, transportation, and storage of carbon dioxide. The project, which involved eight Korean companies including Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and the Korea National Oil Company along with government-sponsored research, is part of a broader plan to redeploy a decommissioned offshore gas field for the storage while converting to generate offshore wind in the area as part of a hydrogen initiative.

