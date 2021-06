The latest EP from Ekonovah, Floating, is out now on Space Yacht and is sure to sweep listeners off their feet with its hypnotic, groovy soundscapes. Those who are fans of groovy beats that instantly pull you in and make you move should make themselves acquainted with Ekonovah. Previous releases such as “The Beginning” and “Nostalgic” with Belle Renee pinpoint exactly what he’s bringing to the table as the Arizona-based producer has an uncanny knack for creating melodies that’ll make you want to slide and shuffle away. Something about his music just captures your heart the moment those rhythms enter your ears, and now Ekonovah is gracing fans with his latest release on Space Yacht with his Floating EP.