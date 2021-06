A 21-year-old man was killed in a car crash in New Kent County on Friday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police. Devin W. Samuels, 21, of Quinton, was heading east in the right lane of the 2900 block of U.S. 60. As he was changing to the left lane, his car struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup that had slowed, according to police.