Pawsitive Pale Ale Release Party Benefiting Brightside Animal Center at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Seventh Street Pub in Redmond

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.) Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. requests all paws on deck for a special release party featuring their newest brew, Pawsitive Pale Ale, on Saturday June 5, from 2-7pm at the Seventh Street pub in Redmond. One dollar of every Pawsitive Pale Ale six pack sale and a portion of merchandise, raffle tickets, and draft sales from the release party will directly benefit BrightSide Animal Center (formerly Humane Society of Redmond). The 2021 Pawsitive Pale Ale (5.1%, 30 IBUs) is brewed for beer and dog lovers alike, and the clean and refreshing Pale Ale will have enthusiasts feeling good and doing good with every sip.