Charleston, WV

Local middle school students named winners in Kids Kick Opioid art contest

By Sarah Cooke
WTAP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General recently named 10 Mid-Ohio Valley students as regional winners in the Kids Kick Opioids statewide art contest. The winners included Adelaide Vann of Jackson Middle School, Caitlin Modesitt, Abigail Blackhurst, Sophia Richards and Victoria Rose Smith, all of Ravenswood Middle School, and Lindy Landis, Nick Ashworth, Elizabeth Adams, Jordan Krajcovic and Caleb Gist, all of Tyler Consolidated Middle School.

