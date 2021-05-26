Woke-sters in our midst

When bacteria or viruses enter the body, they attack and multiply causing an infection. Our immune system fights the infection primarily with white blood cells – our body’s germ-fighting mechanism. The first time the body encounters a germ, white blood cells attack the germs and any cells that have been infected. It might take several days (or weeks) for the immune system to defeat the infection. Afterwards, our immune system remembers what it learned about the disease. The body keeps some “memory cells”, known as T-lymphocytes, that quickly go into action should the body encounter the same germ again. Also, B-lymphocytes (another white blood cell) produce antibodies. Vaccines help the body develop immunity by imitating an infection (possible mild side effects include pain, fever, etc.) Once the imitation infection goes away, the body is left with T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will fight future real germs that enter the body.