Woke-sters in our midst

By Will Davis
mymcr.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County schools have been ranked the ninth best public school system in the state for our test scores. It’s a big draw for many families moving to town or considering moving here. But there’s one question many of those parents will have to consider: if I put my kids in Monroe County schools, can I trust they won’t be brainwashed with the woke, racist, liberal insanity being crammed through the public schools nationwide?

