Danville, IN

Hoopeston Police Department reports May 20-26

By Jordan Crook
Newsbug.info
 8 days ago

Details: Wallet found at Main/Market. The owner may come to the station to identify it. Unlawful Use of Weapon X3, Aggravated Assault X3, Theft (under) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Date & Time: May 21,2021 9:23pm. Location: 400 blk E Seminary. Arrested: Anthony Chandler (M) (39) of Hoopeston.

