Brady, Rodgers, and Mickelson to Compete in Next 'The Match' Golf Event

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 5 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will get the chance to avenge his recent NFC Championship Game loss to Tom Brady, but it won't be on the gridiron. Brady and Rodgers will appear in the next edition of Capital One'sThe Match, with Brady once again teaming with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and Rodgers pairing up with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, both PGATour.com and Bleacher Report confirmed in news releases for the event.

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
