TUESDAY– Texas RHP Kolby Kubichek (5-3, 3.45) vs. Rice TBA. THE MATCHUP—Texas hosts Rice on Tuesday in the final midweek game of the regular season. The Longhorns hit the field after an extended layoff, playing for the first time since their game last Tuesday against Texas Southern was called in the fourth inning due to inclement weather. Prior to that, Texas had defeated then-No. 3 and Big 12 leader TCU in a weekend series, winning the rubber match in Fort Worth, 9-3. The Owls will be closing out their regular-season slate after splitting four games at home against No. 20 Charlotte. Texas has won five straight games against Rice, including a three-game sweep in Houston to open the 2020 season.