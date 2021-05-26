Cancel
Arroyo Grande, CA

Mustang Roundup: Cal Poly women's tennis signs Arroyo Grande's Payton Dunkle, men's basketball adds James Madison transfer Trevon Taylor

 8 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO – The Cal Poly men’s basketball team finalized its fourth Division I transfer of the offseason recently with the announcement that 6-6 guard Trevon Taylor (Chesapeake, Va.) has joined the Mustang program from James Madison. Taylor will have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2021-22...

Arroyo Grande, CALompoc Record

St. Joseph rolls past Arroyo Grande, improving to 19-1

St. Joseph led Arroyo Grande 42-36 at halftime of Thursday's Mountain League basketball game. The Knights went on to win 92-59, out-scoring the Eagles 50-23 in the second half. On Friday, the Knights didn't need halftime to regroup. They rolled from start to finish in their 86-31 win over Arroyo...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcats sports update: Golf, basketball, volleyball, softball

THS wins 3-0 Templeton @ PRHS – Wed/May-12 Athlete of the Week for PRHS MVB is Troy Ross with 13 Blocks. After two late games last Saturday afternoon, the Bearcats swept the season series against the Righetti warriors. Brooklyn Pesenti pitched a complete game to get the first win. She allowed two runs on six hits to earn the victory. Offensively in game one, the Bearcats put up 14 runs off 10 hits and 8BB’s. Stella Gidcumb, Stacey Ruiz, and Marissa Rovenstine all did some damage early as Paso put up five runs in the first inning. Seven different Bearcat hitters had RBIs in game one. Game two started around 6:30 and Hannah Chambers started in the circle. She pitched six innings and led the Bearcats to a 9-5 win. Righetti was able to score four runs in the top of the 4th inning to make things interesting and take a four to three lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bearcats responded with five runs of their own to retake the lead for good. Stella Gidcumb had a huge impact on game two going four for four with three runs scored and two RBIs. She started the game with a solo home run in the first inning. Six different Bearcats scored runs in game two and seven batters had at least one RBI. Brooklyn Pesenti came in and earned a save in game two. Next up for Paso is a Wednesday afternoon Mountain League contest vs the visiting San Luis Obispo tigers.
Arroyo Grande, CAKEYT

Arroyo Grande holds signing ceremony for several student-athletes

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - More than a dozen student-athletes from Arroyo Grande will play at the next level. The school hosted a signing ceremony for several of these athletes. Not all of the athletes were at Wednesday's ceremony but here is a list provided by the school of the Eagles that will play sports at four-year schools.
Arroyo Grande, CAsyvnews.com

11 Arroyo Grande High athletes announce their college choices

Eleven Arroyo Grande High School student-athletes participated in a ceremony to celebrate their college choices on Wednesday. The Eagles have two seniors continuing their tennis careers after high school, three running track and cross country and another doing track, one more competing in diving, one participating in cheer, one women's volleyball player, a wrestler and another playing baseball.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Bearcats, Eagles To Clash This Weekend

Series likely to determine Mountain League champion. The Paso Robles boys’ baseball team is off to the hottest start in the last five years and will play their biggest series of the season this week when they take on the undefeated Arroyo Grande Eagles. AG is 18-0 this season, ranked no. 1 in Division 2 of the Central Section, and the unquestioned favorites to win the Mountain League. However, the Bearcats are 8-1 in league, 14-3 overall, and ready to give the Eagles their toughest test of the season.
Arroyo Grande, CAsyvnews.com

Arroyo Grande edges Righetti 2-1 to keep perfect record intact

Beating a team with a perfect record takes a perfect performance. Righetti came close to beating Arroyo Grande, but the Warriors weren't close enough to a perfect performance Wednesday. Arroyo Grande scored twice in the top of the first inning, just enough run support for starter Carson Gomes, who softened...
Santa Maria, CALompoc Record

Santa Maria thrashes Arroyo Grande 5-0, setting up showdown with Pioneer Valley

The Saints are hitting their stride. Santa Maria's boys soccer team rolled to a 5-0 win over visiting Arroyo Grande in a Mountain League game Thursday night. The win means Santa Maria has won or drawn its last seven games. The Saints are 5-2-2 on the season and 4-1-2 in league games. They play at Pioneer Valley Tuesday night in a pivotal league game. Pioneer Valley is 3-0-5 in league games after a 2-2 draw with Righetti Thursday. Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley each have 14 league points heading into Tuesday's game.
Arroyo Grande, CAsyvnews.com

Justin Trimble, Arroyo Grande baseball

The UCSB commit has six homers this spring and hit three of them last week as Arroyo Grande swept Templeton and entered the week 15-0 on the season. Trimble went 4-for-8 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs last week.