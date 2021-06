Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit added several tour dates to their 2021 schedule. The confirmed new shows will take place in August, October and December. The new tour dates come three days after the anniversary of the release of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit’s latest album, Reunions. Isbell and his band will play a concert on August 22 at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois with Brittney Spencer tapped to open. Also added was a show on October 8 at Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi with support from Spencer and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. Tickets for the Schaumburg and Brandon shows go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. CT.