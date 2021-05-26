Cancel
Bee Gees: Maurice Gibbs’s Isolated Bass on “You Should Be Dancing”

By Joshua Sailor
No Treble
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI absolutely love the way bass sounds with a pick. Throw on your bell bottoms and platforms as we take it back to 1976. In today’s clip, we hear the isolated bass track for the Bee Gee’s #1 classic, “You Should Be Dancing”. The tone coming from that P Bass is glorious. The song is part of the famed “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack. Maurice Gibbs’s playing is rock solid on this tune. A great lesson on pocket bass playing!

www.notreble.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

New Music: Melody - "Dancing with A Stranger" ft. Maurice Moore

Soulful; That's the best way to describe Melody's new song, "Dancing With A Stranger." The Toronto, Ontario R&B songstress breathes life into every verse in such a way, that you'll swear that you're listening to the voice of an angel who's singing directly into the very depths of your soul. The track, which is assisted by the R&B god Maurice Moore and produced by S.L.M.N, is led by a beautiful acoustic guitar and backed by a gorgeous sliding 808 that you can not only ride to, but dance the night away to while you're in the middle of the club, singing along to the song, word for word. Melody rides the melody (pun intended) perfectly on the chorus as she sings, "I’d rather be with this broken heart, dancing in the dark / Dancing with a stranger, dancing in the danger /Baby don’t you call, happy to restart / Dancing with a stranger, dancing in the danger." I dare you to press play; but I warn you, this glorious and well put-together song might just have you somewhere enjoying the melodic vibes while you're dancing...with a stranger.
Musicloudersound.com

Free download: Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves' album Sun Via

Since the break-up of the much-loved Silvertide a decade ago (we were singing their praises as long ago as 2004), guitarist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri has kept busy. There was a short-lived reunion with Silvertide singer Walt Lafty in SINAI, and a brief dalliance with alt-rock quartet Mount Holly. And then, for the last four years, the Underground Thieves.
Musiccatcountry96.com

Dillion Carmichael’s “Hot Beer” Music Video Out Now

The music video for Dillion Carmichael‘s “Hot Beer” is available now. Dillion says, “Thank you to Jon Pardi for helping me put the song together and joining the video!”. He also added, “Thank you for not hitting me with any projectile objects, Emma Conn”. “Hot Beer” is the title track...
Musicwfpk.org

Blues Traveler preview guest-filled covers album, “Traveler’s Blues”

Blues Traveler has a new album on the way… and it’s loaded with some outstanding guest appearances! Traveler’s Blues (on Round Hill Records) is a new album of covers featuring 10 tracks from the American Blues Songbook. It’s the first new Blues Traveler album since 2018’s Hurry Up & Hang Around.
MusicFrankfort Times

Noel Gallagher envies how Bee Gees brothers could write songs together

Noel Gallagher has joked he would end up "knifing" his brothers if he ever had to write a song in the studio with them. The 54-year-old guitarist has two siblings, older brother Paul and younger brother Liam, and despite making seven studio albums with Liam, 48, when they were in Oasis together, Noel insists he can think of nothing worse than having to sit down and create a song with the singer, as he prefers to be a “lone Wolf songwriter”.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Goes 'Black Metal' In Teaser For 'Fierce' Music Video

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, will release a new solo single, "Fierce", on Thursday, June 10. A short teaser for the song's accompanying music video, in which Gus can be seen sporting black metal-style corpsepaint while shredding the axe and sitting behind the drum kit, can be seen below.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Hot Artist Alert: Fana Hues Shares New Music Video for Luscious Single “Lay Up”

For Pasadena local musician Fana Hues, music is not just a profession or a passion; it’s a tightly woven net shimmering with jewels of her family, friends and an innate purpose. It’s a space where Hues can explore her emotions free from the restraints society can place on a young woman and her emotions. It’s a catalyst for making others feel better, and a way to find clarity among all the notions and ideas swirling around in her head that eventually find their way into a song.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Why Should You Consider a Dance Club Party?

In the site there are a number of fun ideas for dance club party with electronic music. Dancing with friends is divided in several categories named for each day of the week. The first category is most likely going to be “Tuesdays with Friends.” The second will be “Thursdays with Favors” and so on.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
MusicNo Treble

Dunlop Launches Bass Freq’s Podcast

If you can’t get enough bass talk, then you’re in for a treat. Dunlop has just launched a new podcast called Bass Freq’s, which will feature weekly conversations with bass players. “Hosted by experienced recording and touring bass player Josh Paul (Suicidal Tendencies, Infectious Grooves, Daughtry), each episode features in-depth...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Polar Noir Releases Single For World Oceans Day

Munich based singer, songwriter and producer Sandra Gern releases her debut single “If Everybody Listened” under the guise Polar Noir today (Tuesday 8th June) for World Oceans Day. Fusing elements of ambient electronica with traditional dreampop, “If Everybody Listened” is a melancholic yet spiritually uplifting piece that draws comparisons with the likes of Slowdive, Beach House and Cocteau Twins. Gern has also made an accompanying video that features several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and movements that fight for its protection.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Jim Hemphill’s Home Video Recommendations: Lady Sings the Blues, Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Bureau: The Complete Series

Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Lady Sings the Blues, The Bureau. When Motown Records impresario Berry Gordy made his debut as a filmmaker in 1972, the dominant mode in Black cinema was that of Blaxploitation flicks like Shaft and Superfly or gritty indies like Melvin Van Peebles’ politically and formally radical Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. Gordy saw a void to be filled—and an opportunity to showcase his label’s biggest star, Diana Ross—by producing a glossy, old-fashioned Hollywood melodrama with Black performers; the result, the Billie Holiday biopic Lady Sings the Blues, was a landmark musical that catapulted Ross to an Oscar nomination and instantly created a new standard for leading men in the form of Billy Dee Williams’s spectacularly charismatic performance. Director Sidney J. Furie, one of the American film industry’s great masters of widescreen composition, stages every scene for maximum dramatic force, showcasing Ross, Williams and costar Richard Pryor in iconic, star-making frames lit by the great John Alonzo just a couple years before he would hit a career high point with Chinatown. The result is a document of, and testament to, Billie Holiday as well as Diana Ross, captured here at a pivotal moment in her career just a couple years after leaving The Supremes. Yet as dazzling as Ross is, what’s remarkable about Lady Sings the Blues is the way her male costars anchor the piece; I’ve never felt that Pryor’s comedic films captured what made his stand-up special, but for some reason he really shines in dramas like Lady and Paul Schrader’s Blue Collar—he seems incapable of a false note in those pictures, while in stuff like Silver Streak and Stir Crazy he always comes across as uncomfortable in his own skin and uneasy on camera. Lady Sings the Blues contains one of Pryor’s best performances as the sidekick who deeply loves Billie, while Williams conveys both suave charm and aching vulnerability with exceptional skill. The movie has been reissued on Blu-ray from Paramount in a gorgeous transfer, accompanied by a making-of documentary filled with fun stories about the film’s creation.
Musictheprp.com

Deafheaven Post Teaser For New Album

Deavheaven launched a cryptic tease earlier today, June 07th. The group wiped out their Instagram to feature the below post, which appears to tease an August 20th release date for their fifth studio album through Sargent House. If you missed the news prior, the band have also lined up the below two shots for October:
Posted by
FanSided

Watch: TrekCulture’s 10 Secrets of the USS Cerritos you should know

TrekCulture shares 10 secrets of the USS Cerritos. The U.S.S. Cerritos is one of the least impressive-looking ships in all of Star Trek lore. Debuting in Star Trek: Lower Decks, the ship is awkwardly designed and mostly seen as nothing more than a support vessel that does tow-jobs for other ships who need to be taken in for repair. It’s not an overly impressive ship in the fleet.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

Why ‘Bee and PuppyCat’ Should Be Your New Favorite Cartoon

Join Bee and her adorable yet mysterious companion as they embark on an exhilarating space adventure. “Bee and PuppyCat” is an adorable show about a woman named Bee, who is unemployed and has trouble with keeping a job. One day, she encounters a mysterious creature named PuppyCat, and they begin to travel between reality and alternate universes to complete the assignments given to them. “Bee and PuppyCat” is a bingeworthy series that can be finished in one day and enjoyed by all ages, and it’s the perfect show to watch during summer break. Fans of “Steven Universe” and “Adventure Time” will definitely enjoy this interstellar adventure.
Theater & Danceqchron.com

Dancing through a year of isolation

Some spent the last year in sweatpants and watching TV to escape the tough reality of the pandemic. But some artists used the pain and isolation to create intense and beautiful bodies of work. The CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Virtual Festival at Flushing Town Hall celebrates six Asian-American choreographers, each of...
MusicPunknews.org

Covet (West Coast)

Instrumental band Covet announced a string of West Coast dates for this fall. Floral will also be joining this run of dates. Tickets are on sale now. Covet will be touring to support their latest release Technicolor.