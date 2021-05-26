Bee Gees: Maurice Gibbs’s Isolated Bass on “You Should Be Dancing”

Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Lady Sings the Blues, The Bureau. When Motown Records impresario Berry Gordy made his debut as a filmmaker in 1972, the dominant mode in Black cinema was that of Blaxploitation flicks like Shaft and Superfly or gritty indies like Melvin Van Peebles’ politically and formally radical Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. Gordy saw a void to be filled—and an opportunity to showcase his label’s biggest star, Diana Ross—by producing a glossy, old-fashioned Hollywood melodrama with Black performers; the result, the Billie Holiday biopic Lady Sings the Blues, was a landmark musical that catapulted Ross to an Oscar nomination and instantly created a new standard for leading men in the form of Billy Dee Williams’s spectacularly charismatic performance. Director Sidney J. Furie, one of the American film industry’s great masters of widescreen composition, stages every scene for maximum dramatic force, showcasing Ross, Williams and costar Richard Pryor in iconic, star-making frames lit by the great John Alonzo just a couple years before he would hit a career high point with Chinatown. The result is a document of, and testament to, Billie Holiday as well as Diana Ross, captured here at a pivotal moment in her career just a couple years after leaving The Supremes. Yet as dazzling as Ross is, what’s remarkable about Lady Sings the Blues is the way her male costars anchor the piece; I’ve never felt that Pryor’s comedic films captured what made his stand-up special, but for some reason he really shines in dramas like Lady and Paul Schrader’s Blue Collar—he seems incapable of a false note in those pictures, while in stuff like Silver Streak and Stir Crazy he always comes across as uncomfortable in his own skin and uneasy on camera. Lady Sings the Blues contains one of Pryor’s best performances as the sidekick who deeply loves Billie, while Williams conveys both suave charm and aching vulnerability with exceptional skill. The movie has been reissued on Blu-ray from Paramount in a gorgeous transfer, accompanied by a making-of documentary filled with fun stories about the film’s creation.