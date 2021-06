Texas Longhorns officials received an “A” grade from CBS Sports for their hire of Steve Sarkisian to lead the football program. From CBS Sports: “In one sense, Sark seems a lot like Tom Herman four years ago — the hottest name left on the board. Championship pedigree. Offensive guy. Texas boosters long ago took their shot at Nick Saban (and missed). Just last month, they took a run at Urban Meyer (and missed). Sarkisian is the next best thing — college football’s best play caller fresh off a national championship. Sark has yet to win 10 games in a season or conference title as a head coach. He is being given every possible resource to do so at Texas. If not, he will come full circle and be the next Tom Herman — in a different sense.”