Steelers Like 'Em Big, and Other Data on Snap-Weighted Size by Position

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we introduced snap-weighted size for offense, defense, and special teams, finding the biggest and smallest NFL clubs as measured by height, weight, and BMI, accounting for how many snaps each player was actually on the field. Today we're going to look at things in more detail, one position at a time. We're also going to check for correlations between size at each position and some of our most common offensive and defensive statistics to seen if any trends emerge. We'll go ahead and start with everyone's favorites, the quarterbacks.

