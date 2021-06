Ellen DeGeneres is ending her eponymous talk show after 18 years for a simple reason: Basically, she’s bored (our words, not hers). “I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would,” DeGeneres confessed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview released Wednesday. “I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”