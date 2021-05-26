Vassalboro house a total loss after fire

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two teenagers escaped unharmed from a fiery single-car crash in New Gloucester Friday. According to police, one of the teens was speeding on Swamp Road around 8:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car on the gravel, causing it to cross into the opposite lane and roll over into the embankment. The car then caught on fire. The driver and his teen passenger “miraculously,” escaped without any injuries, police said.