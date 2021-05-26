Vassalboro house a total loss after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A two-story farmhouse in Vassalboro was deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning, Fire Chief Walker Thompson said. The Vassalboro Fire Department responded to the fire at the home on 187 Priest Hill Road around 9:40 a.m. Several surrounding towns responded to help douse the fire, which Thompson said was knocked down by noon. He said because it was an older house the fire was difficult to put out. The hot weather also made it challenging, Thompson said.www.newscentermaine.com