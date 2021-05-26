newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vassalboro, ME

Vassalboro house a total loss after fire

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VASSALBORO, Maine — A two-story farmhouse in Vassalboro was deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning, Fire Chief Walker Thompson said. The Vassalboro Fire Department responded to the fire at the home on 187 Priest Hill Road around 9:40 a.m. Several surrounding towns responded to help douse the fire, which Thompson said was knocked down by noon. He said because it was an older house the fire was difficult to put out. The hot weather also made it challenging, Thompson said.

www.newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Vassalboro, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Total Loss#Accident#The American Red Cross#The Fire Marshal#Fire Chief#Home#Severe Water Damage#Heavy Damage#Man#Mutual Aid Departments#Smoking Materials#Living Arrangements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
Related
New Gloucester, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two teens walk away unharmed in fiery rollover crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two teenagers escaped unharmed from a fiery single-car crash in New Gloucester Friday. According to police, one of the teens was speeding on Swamp Road around 8:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car on the gravel, causing it to cross into the opposite lane and roll over into the embankment. The car then caught on fire. The driver and his teen passenger “miraculously,” escaped without any injuries, police said.
Somerville, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

MISSING TEEN: 16-year-old Somerville girl last seen May 29

SOMERVILLE, Maine — A 16-year-old girl is missing from Somerville, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday. According to police, Brittney Wilson was last seen Saturday night at her grandparents’ home, where it’s believed she snuck out during the night. Police also say it’s believed she was picked up by an unknown vehicle, and that she took “a number of belongings” with her.
Biddeford, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford man arrested twice on Sunday

YORK COUNTY, Maine — A man from Biddeford was arrested twice in less than 24 hours on Sunday. Police say Garret Lucey, 39, was arrested Sunday around 1:00 a.m. for burglary, and he self-bailed around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police then responded to the jail parking lot at around 12:30...
South Portland, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Trench collapse traps construction worker, causes road closure in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A construction accident early Thursday morning has led to a road closure in South Portland. According to the South Portland Fire Department Public Information Officer Robb Couture, Cottage Road is closed from Walnut Street to Broadway, and the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cottage Road is closed to traffic in all directions until further notice.
Maine StatePosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Emerald borer a threat to Maine woods

FALMOUTH, Maine — An invasive insect is threatening some of Maine’s most beautiful trees, and the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is hoping landowners will get involved in the fight to stop it. As the name implies, the green, invasive insect is considered a real threat to ash...
Bangor, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mass vaccination clinic wraps up at the Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine — Thursday was the last day the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was administering doses for people who were scheduled for their second shot. City of Bangor officials, police officers, and firefighters all showed up Thursday evening to cheer and congratulate the Northern Light Health staff members and volunteers who made the vaccination site happen.
Standish, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sebago man dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

STANDISH, Maine — According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, a 35-year-old Sebago man is dead after a Standish motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Kyle Kipikas died after it appears the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and struck a rock and trees, according to...