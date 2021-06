Lamar Odom opened up this week about how he has used the drug ketamine to help fight addiction, and the former NBA star’s doctor was happy to see Odom share his story. During an appearance on “Good Morning America” Monday, Odom explained how he has been receiving small doses of ketamine under supervision for the past two years. The 41-year-old said receiving the treatments has helped him avoid abusing drugs the way he did when he nearly died of an overdose in 2015.