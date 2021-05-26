Pixel 6 Spotted With Same GPU as Exynos-Powered Galaxy S21

We keep on getting great deals on Android devices. This time we visit Samsung.com, where we find some of the most popular smartphones on the market. You can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $100 with 128GB storage when you trade-in an eligible device, meaning that you can get up to $700 savings. If you want a larger phone, you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which are also getting up to $700 savings, meaning you can get one for $300 and $500, respectively. They all come packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and some of the best cameras available on a smartphone.