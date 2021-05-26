Cancel
Pixel 6 Spotted With Same GPU as Exynos-Powered Galaxy S21

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. A key storyline around Pixel 6 is Whitechapel, Google’s in-house silicon expected to launch inside of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There’s still a lot of unknowns concerning that chip, but we’re now learning, thanks to Google’s Issue Tracker website, which GPU we can expect to be paired with Whitechapel to deliver some solid performance for Google’s next flagship devices.

