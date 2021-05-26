newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congressman Devin Nunes Announces House Permanent Select Committee On Intelligence Republicans Release Report on COVID-19 and the Wuhan Institute of Virology

goldrushcam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - Washington, DC – Congressman Devin Nunes reports the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Republicans have released their interim report on the origin of the. COVID-19 outbreak. The report is available here. Since 2012, Republican Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have been...

goldrushcam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#China Institute#U S Efforts#Republican Efforts#Health Experts#Communist#American#The U S Government#Covid19#Congressman Devin Nunes#Wuhan Lab#Republican Members#U S Government Agencies#U S Government Funds#Beijing#Executive Summary#U S Diplomats#Chinese Government#International Efforts#Academic Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicsnewsverses.com

COVID-19 origins investigation confronted early ‘institutional shortcomings’: former intelligence official

Matthew Pottinger has confused the necessity to perceive the origins of the coronavirus, citing “institutional failures,” whereas resisting calls accountable former President Donald Trump for a slowdown in fact-finding. The previous deputy nationwide safety adviser was essential of China’s preliminary response to the rising pandemic, applauding the rising openness to...
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Hawley-Braun Bill To Declassify Lab Leak Intel Passes Senate

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun and Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to require the Biden administration to declassify U.S. intelligence related to the link between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the COVID-19 pandemic has passed the Senate. First introduced in April, the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2021 tonight passed the...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Spinning Wuhan with ‘Intelligence’

Joe Biden’s instruction to the U.S. intelligence community to report whether the novel coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is a comical attempt to avoid being discredited by the unraveling narrative that China’s role in the pandemic is another manifestation of racism. You know, the racism that results in Asian Americans being beaten in the streets by white Trump voters insidiously disguised as black Democrats. Having much invested in that narrative, the Democratic Party wants to distance itself from its unavoidable collapse.
Congress & Courtsdeltanews.tv

House Republicans investigate taxpayer funding of Wuhan lab

(The Center Square) – While the origins of COVID-19 have been a political hot button issue rife with controversy, new evidence has prompted a different question: did American taxpayers help fund the controversial Wuhan lab?. A group of 209 House Republicans sent a letter Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Wuhan lab is still conducting the same research': Mike Pompeo warns Institute of Virology is continuing to conduct secret military experiments and more deadly viruses could escape

Mike Pompeo, the former CIA director and secretary of state, has said that Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting secret military research and claims there is 'enormous evidence' that the virus that causes COVID-19 escaped from the lab. Donald Trump's former top aide also warned that the dangerous experimentation is...
Congress & Courtsnodawaybroadcasting.com

Graves Demands Speaker Pelosi Investigate Origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined more than 200 colleagues today in calling on Speaker Pelosi to direct her committee chairs to look into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, the House of Representatives has held zero hearings on the origins of the virus and the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup.