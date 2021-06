I had an unfortunate experience recently, one that any teen girl like me would not want to experience. I actually overheard my divorced parents talking last week when my dad was dropping me off at my mom’s. I think they were discussing something “unplanned,” and they had a bit of a heated exchange of words. I couldn’t hear everything, but the bits I thought I heard didn’t sound too good. Once I heard the word “unplanned,” I kind of went into a mini state of shock, since it made me think maybe my birth was unplanned. Most of the rest of their conversation (in hushed tones) sounded only like crackles and pops in my worried mind.