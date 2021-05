Indie upstarts Bug Moment have their first project out, and “Bugs” feels like a band coming into their own. Almost literally at times, you can hear the band’s sound blossom and develop as the album progresses. Much of the music is on the lower end of the tempo spectrum, but that doesn’t stop them from moments of lashing out, as heard on the mid-release blistering “Grasshopper.” There’s definitely a bit of roughness to what Bug Moment is putting out, but that may be by design to an extent. That rawness is hard to manufacture, and surely things will only continue to develop from here. Check out “Bugs” below: