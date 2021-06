What’s not to love about silly spin-offs to beloved franchises? Earth Defense Force: World Brothers aims to take EDF and turn it into a comedic voxel version of the mainline games. It’s a weird choice, to be sure, but mostly because EDF was already very silly. Developed by Yuke’s, who handled the solid Iron Rain, this game is not meant to be a substitute for a mainline game in the series. It does some things a bit differently, but in the end, this is an EDF game through and through. Fans will still enjoy the gameplay. But they’ll miss certain features, all while enjoying new ones.