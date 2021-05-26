newsbreak-logo
The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is offering free tickets, extended hours for 2 nights. Here’s what you need to know.

By Saleen Martin, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

If you’re too busy to stop by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art during the day or you want to visit for free, you’re in luck. The museum has announced that it will extend its hours until 8 p.m. on May 27 and June 3, and admission will be free through summer 2022.

To visit, guests have to book appointments at virginiamoca.org/tickets , the museum said on its website.

PNC is underwriting admission, eliminating the $8 visitors would normally pay, wrote Brad Tuggle, Virginia MOCA’s director of audience development, in an email Wednesday morning.

Tuggle said Sentara underwrote one exhibition in 2020, PNC took care of the current exhibition and another local foundation has covered costs from July to 2022.

He said the museum is thrilled “as it provides access to people who otherwise couldn’t or would be hesitant to attend.”

The museum was previously closed for four months and reopened in July 2020 with restricted hours, timed ticketing, social distancing and sanitation between visits. Every 30 minutes, 10 visitors can enter the exhibitions where they will follow a set path through the museum.

With its reopening, the museum debuted new hours.

Until June 6, hours will be:

  • Mondays to Wednesdays — Reserved for schools and private tours
  • Thursdays — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on May 27 and June 3)
  • Fridays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (first hour is reserved for guests 60 and up)
  • Sundays — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is closed from June 6 to July 17 for the installation of its next exhibition. Hours will change when the museum reopens, Tuggle said. Mondays to Wednesdays will still be reserved for schools and private tours. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit virginiamoca.org/tickets or call 757-425-0000 for more information.

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com

