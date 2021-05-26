newsbreak-logo
Pope Francis kisses numbered tattoo of Nazi death camp survivor

By Claire Giangravé 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Pope Francis kissed the numbered tattoo of a survivor from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz on Wednesday (May 26) after his general audience with the faithful at the Vatican. “The gesture by the Holy Father strengthened me and reconciled me with the world,” said Lidia...

www.washingtonpost.com
