Pope Francis kisses numbered tattoo of Nazi death camp survivor

Support of the Greek Melchite Episcopate for "Lebanese neutrality" Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - The few words with which, on Sunday May 30, after the prayer of the Angelus, Pope Francis announced, from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, that he will meet on July 1 at the Vatican "the principal leaders of the Christian communities present in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the worrying situation of the country and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability "arouse in Lebanon surprises, hopes, expectations and questions. The Pope entrusted the intention inspiring the convocation of this meeting "to the intercession of the Mother God, so venerated at the shrine of Harissa", and asked all to accompany the preparation of this event by solidarity prayer, invoking for this beloved country a more serene future".