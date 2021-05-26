newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyandotte County, KS

Entrepreneurs put different spotlight on KCK through apparel brand

By Leslie Collins
Posted by 
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zach Turner and Stan Parker talk about the stigmas associated with Wyandotte County and how they’re highlighting a different side through their apparel company, KCK Legends.

www.bizjournals.com
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parker, KS
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Wyandotte County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Kck Legends#Brand#Spotlight#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economynewsheadline.us

Nathan Fernandes a Niche entrepreneur in different fields of business

In today’s era business niche is a specialized or focused area of a broader market that businesses can serve to differentiate themselves from the competition. Nathan is one such person who became a `Realestate broker’ by successfully creating his very first company known as lanbrokers.com. Nathan strongly believes that nothing...
EconomyFast Casual

Pivoting Brand Strategy Through Times of Change with Panera

Consumer behavior patterns have changed drastically over the pandemic forcing brands to not only adopt new marketing strategies, but in many cases, pull a 180 on their business models. Whether it's creative tactics, curbside offerings, or new subscription plans, it comes down to customer centricity. In this webinar, learn how...
Economyceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Why Most Entrepreneurs Fail, From CEO Of IOOGO, Josh Alballero

We live in a world full of ideas, with the ability for many people to take those ideas and turn them into a business. This draw towards entrepreneurship is important for the economy, it is part of what drives job creation, innovation, and technological growth. For many folks the idea of starting their own business is a lifelong dream, however, once they get there they find themselves watching as that dream fails. It is estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that almost half of new businesses will fail within the first five years. Josh and Kristy Alballero, the Texas-based husband and wife team who successfully started their own company, IOOGO, are sharing 7 of the common reasons why entrepreneurs fail.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Goat Spotlights Apparel and Women’s in Second Brand Campaign

Goat unveiled this week its second brand campaign, showcasing hype sneakers in a moody setting and its continued focus on apparel. The resale app debuted its first brand campaign by Daniel Sannwald in 2020 on ESPN during the NBA Playoffs. The company partnered with Sannwald again for this project that featured Air Jordan 1 sneakers and the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration, as well as apparel by Dries van Noten and Raf Simons among other designers.
Apparelcowboysindians.com

Brand Spotlight: Twisted X

In today’s competitive footwear market, Twisted X is focused on being one step ahead when it comes to comfortable, innovative and long-lasting products. We spoke to CEO of Twisted X, Prasad Reddy, about the brand’s foundations and the future of footwear in our latest Brand Spotlight. Tell us about the...
EconomyMySanAntonio

3 Ways Optimized Entrepreneurs Structure Their Time Differently

If you can learn how to optimize the way you spend your time, you can get more done. Having the ability to get more done through high-performance focused productivity strategies is essential to building a business sustainably. As entrepreneurs, it’s not more time that we lack; it’s most likely how...
EconomyPosted by
Variety

Serial Entrepreneur Deep Patel on How to Build a Successful Brand

Deep Patel has achieved more as a 22-year-old than many people do in their entire lives. He’s never raised a dollar from investors, but he’s already started multiple businesses. At 17, he wrote a book named one of the best for entrepreneurs. Patel’s latest company, Penguin, is a direct-to-consumer CBD...
Southold, NYdanspapers.com

One for All: NoFo Shop Spotlights Extraordinary Entrepreneurs

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If you breezed into One For All, modestly tucked away in the Feather Hill Plaza in Southold, you might think it was like a lot of other shops offering jewelry, candles, art, dry goods, coffee, and the like. You would be...
Economyflaunt.com

How Entrepreneur John Guaman Wants To Make A Difference

To impact the world and leave a lasting impression might be the goal that people choose to pursue in life. John Guaman made it his mission to be excellent in what he does and make a difference by helping other people improve their lives. The brilliant entrepreneur and motivational speaker...
Recipescivileats.com

Has the ‘Buy Black’ Movement Made a Difference for Food Entrepreneurs?

Ashley Rouse was terrified when she first started receiving media requests from major publications featuring Black-owned businesses last June. The founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Trade Street Jam Co. says her team saw “insane growth” between January and June, with monthly sales skyrocketing from $1,500 to $80,000, and she was hanging on by a thread to keep up.
Industrymyedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Move managers and moving companies – here’s the difference

Moving is hard, plain and simple. Being one of the most overwhelming tasks in life, wouldn’t it be nice to have a professional manage it all? Sure, you can hire a great moving company to pack up all of your belongings and transport them to your new place. On the other hand, all of the other components of moving are left on your shoulders. A move manager is the professional to count on when you cannot do it all.
Texas Statemynews13.com

Texas entrepreneur puts a unique spin on cotton candy

TEXAS — With the flick of the wrist Jessica Halich spins a sweet treat. But this is no ordinary cotton candy. "We make our own cotton candy using organic sugar, natural flavors, and we use a little bit of artificial color. But we keep it light on that, “ said Halich.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

Emerging Stronger: Building Brands Through TV

Esteemed GroupM Global President of Business Intelligence Brian Wieser has singled out three key areas that have been transformed the most for his firms clients over the past months. While e-commerce and “responsible investing” are two of these areas, it is the third — linear and Connected TV — that...