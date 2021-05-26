Brazil Senate recalls current, ex-health ministers to COVID-19 probe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his country can host a major international soccer tournament this month even though only 11 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, tens of thousands of new cases are being reported every day, and another wave is expected to hit this month. Copa America’s original co-hosts were dropped—Argentina because of rising virus case counts there, and Colombia because of protests against the president. But Bolsonaro has no concerns. “If it depends on the federal government, Copa America will take place in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said Monday, according to the Associated Press. “From our part it is all positive. In whatever depends on me, the cabinet ministers, including our health minister, it is settled. It will happen.” Horrified critics slammed the idea—and one even appealed to Brazil star Neymar to speak out against it. “Neymar, I want to send you a word. Do not agree with this Copa America in Brazil. That is not the championship we need to play now. We need to play the championship of vaccination,” Sen. Renan Calheiros implored.