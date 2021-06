The state of Texas is changing the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccines to providers, now filling orders instead of divvying up its supply and setting allotments on its own. As the new system gets underway and demand shifts, some providers in McLennan County will not be placing new orders in the first week, instead working through doses they have in storage. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which had been setting allotments and making shipments weekly, announced the new system Thursday.