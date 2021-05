TEXTILEHAUS is a brand built on meticulous technique but for founder Anastasiya Yatsuk, being able to create TEXTILEHAUS, especially in San Francisco, is all for her. A brand that has been built off her personal life and affinities, Yatsuk is coming into her own as she takes the brand from personal pleasure to cult beloved business. In the beginning, fashion wasn’t her calling—in fact, far from it. As a fine artist Yatsuk approached the medium from a lens of high level creation, so much so that with her fan favorite Quilt Collection, she was onto something. But to Yatsuk, she wouldn’t call it a “fashion business” per say—it’s still very much a brand that utilizes fashion as a fine art medium to tell bigger stories.