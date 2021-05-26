newsbreak-logo
French Foreign Minister Warns Israel of ‘Risk of Apartheid’

By i24 News
algemeiner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI24 News – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Sunday of the risk of “long-lasting apartheid” in Israel in the event the Palestinians fail to obtain their own state. The official’s rhetoric echoes recent reports by the Israeli B’Tselem rights group, as well as by the Human Rights...

www.algemeiner.com
