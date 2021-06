In 2016, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman researched and wrote the “Short Term Residential Rental” Ordinance. The legislation prioritized neighborhood integrity with the new business engagement of Platform Rental Companies and Host Homes operating throughout Miami-Dade County. For ten months, meetings were ongoing with county attorneys, Platform companies (Airbnb, HomeAway, Expedia, etc.), Code Enforcement, Hotel Association, County Police and other stake holders. Language was revised to ensure the Ordinance would protect neighborhood values and enjoyment with rules and regulations for Host Houses and Platform companies. Platform companies agreed to a series of restrictions to avoid problems and conditions Host Houses and occupants had to comply with. Additionally, procedures were put in place for enforcement and non-compliance penalties.