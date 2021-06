By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford. Originally published at The Conversation. “I think we are absolutely fucked. I think this country is heading for disaster. I think we’re going to kill thousands of people.” According to Dominic Cummings, those were the words spoken by the then deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara on March 13 2020 when she realised that the UK had no plan for dealing with the unfolding COVID crisis.