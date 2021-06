Islamist militants are suspected to have killed at least 22 people with knives and machetes in an overnight raid on villages near the town of Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militia, is suspected to be behind the killings. Several more villagers are understood to have been kidnapped, according to a local official.The killings come a little more than three weeks after the DRC imposed martial law in the conflict-stricken provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, which border Uganda. The government said the law aimed to “swiftly end the insecurity which is...