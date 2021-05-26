Interested drivers can apply to finance a new McLaren online

Since McLaren dipped its toe in the production-car pool with the MP4-12C in 2011, nearly every other model it has launched has been built on, or has been an evolution of, the same basic architecture. Sure, some of those tubs have been called Monocell and others Monocage; some have had 3.8-liter V-8s and others 4.0-liter V-8s, and two were hybrids.