Hudson Montessori School celebrates 12th annual Social Studies Fair
Classrooms were adorned with colorful displays by students and teachers at the Hudson Montessori School last week, turning the school into a museum. Life-sized replicas of artifacts, historical events, and geographical areas took hold on the walls, ceilings, windows, and tabletops, representing a selection of Indigenous cultures from around the world. Dioramas, paintings, written reports, and artifacts decorated the rooms.www.nj.com