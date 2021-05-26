newsbreak-logo
Hudson Montessori School celebrates 12th annual Social Studies Fair

Classrooms were adorned with colorful displays by students and teachers at the Hudson Montessori School last week, turning the school into a museum. Life-sized replicas of artifacts, historical events, and geographical areas took hold on the walls, ceilings, windows, and tabletops, representing a selection of Indigenous cultures from around the world. Dioramas, paintings, written reports, and artifacts decorated the rooms.

