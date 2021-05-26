4 Standout National Pavilions at the Venice Architecture Biennale

John Talabot and vocalist Maria Arnal's new record, AIR, will soundtrack the air/aria/aire exhibition at this year's Venice Biennale Of Architecture. AIR will be presented as a multi-channel sound installation, played over more than 50 speakers at the Catalonia In Venice: air/aria/aire exhibition, which runs at the Venice Biennale Of Architecture from May 22nd until November 21st. The music's concept is based on data from air quality readings around Barcelona. The exhibition, conceptualised by Olga Subirós, focuses on air as a common good and architecture's role in improving the quality of the air we breathe. Its research involved experts in architecture, urbanism, health and environmental sciences, as well as the two artists Talabot and Arnal. A stereo version of the music from the exhibition will be released as an album on Hivern Discs' new sub-label, AIRE. Listen to "AIR."