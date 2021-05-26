newsbreak-logo
Carter Lake, IA

Carter Lake issues boil advisory for part of city

By Mike Brownlee
nonpareilonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Lake officials said Wednesday that at 11:45 a.m. there was an emergency that required water to be shut down in the city which has necessitated an upcoming boil water advisory. The shut down currently affects homes located on the north side of Locust Street and repair is expected to...

nonpareilonline.com
