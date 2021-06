Amid Evil is my favorite blend of '90s aesthetics and modern tech in any retro shooter. It's pixely and full of low-poly enemies, but each world you travel through is wholly unique. You can kill snake men and sorcerers in a cosmic void and skate along the tops of gargantuan machinery in an oppressive no man's land. I played through every stage, and am planning to do it all again with RTX on thanks to today's update.