AIT Bridges Officially Opens Grist Mill Bridge at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

BREWER, Maine (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. AIT Bridges, a division of Advanced Infrastructure Technologies (AIT), a designer and supplier of composite bridge systems and structural components, today announced that the official opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week to mark the replacement and opening of the Grist Mill Bridge on Routes 1A and 9 in Hampden, Maine. The bridge is the first in the nation to use AIT’s corrosion-resistant composite GBeam technology.