AIT Bridges Officially Opens Grist Mill Bridge at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

BREWER, Maine (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. AIT Bridges, a division of Advanced Infrastructure Technologies (AIT), a designer and supplier of composite bridge systems and structural components, today announced that the official opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week to mark the replacement and opening of the Grist Mill Bridge on Routes 1A and 9 in Hampden, Maine. The bridge is the first in the nation to use AIT’s corrosion-resistant composite GBeam technology.

California’s coast may be the site of the West Coast’s first installment of offshore wind infrastructure following an announcement by the Biden administration this week. The administration said the Department of Interior (DOI), Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Defense (DOD) have agreed to lease 399 square miles off the northern coast of California for Wind Energy Area (WEA) development.