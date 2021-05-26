Cancel
DC’s Batman: The World Hardcover Anthology Will Unite International Creators

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Batman: The World Hardcover Anthology Will Unite International Creators. Bruce Wayne is getting ready to take on the world…literally. Just in time for this fall’s Batman Day festivities, DC is releasing an unprecedented collection of stories that imagine what would happen if the Dark Knight upgraded his war on crime to a global effort. And in keeping with the book’s cosmopolitan theme, the project will bring together writers and artists from 14 different countries.

