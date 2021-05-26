The First Gritty James Bond Reboot Actually Happened in 1981

For Your Eyes Only, released 40 years ago this summer, brought the James Bond franchise back to Earth. And it was time. Roger Moore, who’d replaced Sean Connery as 007, delivered the goods in the lean and mean Live and Let Die and The Man with the Golden Gun, but by the time The Spy Who Loved Me rolled around, things were getting silly. Bond, now played more broadly, even jokingly by Moore, grappled with Jaws, a hulking baddie with metal teeth. And then came Moonraker, which came off like a sci-fi/comedy Bond flick rather than a British spy thriller/action movie laced with well-placed bits of humor. Seriously, much of the film unfolded in space. It was big and gaudy and over-produced. Jaws even returned, falling through a circus tent, and meeting the love of his life in the process.