Mephisto this, Mephisto that. When WandaVision has still airing new episodes, most of the Marvel fandom watching the show was hoping to see the demonic character appear. By the time all was said and done, Mephisto's appearance wasn't in the cards no matter how much of the fanbase was holding out hope. In fact, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn was even one of those fans taking in as many fan theories as possible from week to week. In a virtual chat in support of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Hahn officially debunked any connection between her character Agatha Harkness and Marvel's equivalency to the Prince of Darkness.