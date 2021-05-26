‘RHOA’: Why Kandi Burruss’ New Atlanta Steakhouse Was Temporarily Shutdown

THE WEEKEND WILL CONTINUE GRAMMY BOYCOTT: Despite The Grammys' recent announcement that it was scrapping it's controversial nomination review committees, The Weeknd revealed that he will still be boycotting the awards. Earlier this year, the singer revealed that he would no longer submit his music to the Grammys because his est selling album After Hours wasn’t nominated for a single award this year. He said in a statement to The New York Times, “Even though I won’t be submitting my music, the Grammys’ recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process."