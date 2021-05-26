newsbreak-logo
'RHOA': Why Kandi Burruss' New Atlanta Steakhouse Was Temporarily Shutdown

There’s a reason Andy Cohen calls The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss the most business-savvy housewife of all of the show’s franchises. In addition to being a Grammy-winning songwriter, Burruss’ business profile extends to adult toys, cosmetics, fashion, and even food and beverage. She owns multiple Atlanta restaurants. Unfortunately, one temporarily shut down due to health code violations.

