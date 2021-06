An explosive running game has been the Ravens’ calling card since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback. Jackson is perhaps the most electric ball-carrier in the NFL and is a cheat code at the quarterback position. The running back core behind him, led by second-year player J.K. Dobbins is also really good and the offensive line is among the best in the NFL. Head coach John Harbaugh has done a wonderful job creating a game plan that suits Jackson like a glove, as they have led the NFL in rushing for two consecutive seasons and it has not even been close.