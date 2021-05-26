Cancel
Coach Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson speak to the press

By WBAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens head coach John Harbaugh, WR Marquise Brown, S. Chuck Clark, and QB Lamar Jackson will hold a 2:05 p.m. OTA news conference following an open season practice. The Ravens recently released season schedule shows they will kick off the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13. The fully released schedule comes after M&T Bank Stadium announced they will be welcoming more fans back to watch live football games.

Dick Cass
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLUSA Today

The most important games of the 2021 NFL season

There’s one obvious change in the NFL’s 2021 schedule — for the first time, there will be 17 regular-season games and just three preseason games, giving bubble players fewer opportunities to make teams before the regular season starts, and possibly putting players in harm’s way to a slightly greater degree with that 17th regular-season game. We’ll see how that all plays out.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2021 Schedule

During the NFL's 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play five primetime games, including three at M&T Bank Stadium and two on the road. The Ravens will also play three (at Las Vegas in Week 1, at Detroit in Week 3 and at Denver in Week 4) of their first four games on the road.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers NT Daniel McCullers Attends Ravens’ Minicamp On Tryout Basis

The Pittsburgh Steelers again have a “Big Dan” on the roster by way of fourth round pick Dan Moore Jr., but the original namesake is trying to latch onto a division rival’s roster. According to this tweet by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, NT Daniel McCullers is attending Baltimore Ravens’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Ravens HC John Harbaugh Calls Alejandro Villanueva an 'Upgrade'

The Baltimore Ravens really love their new tackle Alejandro Villanueva. From fans to players and now their head coach, there's been nothing but excitement in signing the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers lineman. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the signing over the weekend, calling Villanueva an "upgrade" to their offensive line.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Odafe Oweh predicted to lead all rookies in sacks in 2021

Ravens, Odafe Oweh Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens went into the 2021 NFL Draft looking to bolster their pass rush after losing both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. And they did so by selecting Penn State’s Odafe Oweh in the first round. Oweh...
NFLYardbarker

Destinations for Davante Adams if Rodgers Leaves

It should be no debate that Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the league, if not the best. A lot is going on with the Green Bay Packers, and it’s looking like Aaron Rodgers might not be with the team much longer. Adams’ contract expires after this season, so there’s a chance he may be on his way out as well. Let’s take a look at some destinations for Davante Adams if Rodgers leaves Green Bay.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each AFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, let’s take a look at the most important areas for each AFC team to focus on to improve their chances. Next week: the NFC. BUFFALO BILLS: Finding a consistent running game. The Bills will...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Lamar Jackson Among Strong Turnout for Ravens OTAs

The veterans are in the building, and on the practice field. Lamar Jackson is leading a large contingent of Ravens veterans participating in the third week of Organized Team Activities at the Under Armour Performance Center. Participation is voluntary for veterans, but Jackson hit the practice field Tuesday with many other teammates.
NFLPosted by
ChargerReport

Chargers Schedule Full Release for the 2021 Season

The NFL schedule has been released, so that means the Chargers know exactly who they are going to play next season. According to the schedule, the Bolts will have three primetime games at SoFi Stadium. They will face numerous quarterbacks and defenses with a lot of talent. Here is the...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: The Rashod Bateman hype train has officially left the station

Ravens, Rashod Bateman Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their rookie minicamp this past Friday. And one of the early standouts from this weekend’s practices has been first-round pick Rashod Bateman. Bateman has quickly made a strong first impression impressing coaches, teammates, and media alike....
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. Interesting to hear GM Eric DeCosta tell "The Lounge" that Odafe Oweh's ability to set an edge and stop the run was among the biggest reasons the Ravens liked him and drafted him at No. 31 overall. It means he likely projects as a three-down defender if/when he's ready.