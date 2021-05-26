Coach Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson speak to the press

It should be no debate that Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the league, if not the best. A lot is going on with the Green Bay Packers, and it’s looking like Aaron Rodgers might not be with the team much longer. Adams’ contract expires after this season, so there’s a chance he may be on his way out as well. Let’s take a look at some destinations for Davante Adams if Rodgers leaves Green Bay.