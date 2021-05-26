Coach Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson speak to the press
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, WR Marquise Brown, S. Chuck Clark, and QB Lamar Jackson will hold a 2:05 p.m. OTA news conference following an open season practice. The Ravens recently released season schedule shows they will kick off the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13. The fully released schedule comes after M&T Bank Stadium announced they will be welcoming more fans back to watch live football games.www.chatsports.com