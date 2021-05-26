UConn football and CBS announce start times for all six 2021 home games

The start time of UConn football’s six 2021 home games, which will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, were announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“CBS Sports is a great partner for our football program not only because of the national exposure it will receive but also because our fans now have the opportunity to plan ahead in more complete fashion,” UConn director of athletics David Benedict said in the statement. “For the first time in years, UConn football fans know kick times for each home game, and we hope this will make it easier for more people to join us at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field this fall.”

The game times are as follows:

Sept. 4 vs, Holy Cross, 12 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Yale, 12 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 vs. Houston, 12 p.m.

The 2021 UConn season opener at Fresno State on Aug. 28 and the game at Army on Sept. 18 will also be televised by CBS Sports Network. Army is slated for 12 p.m. ET, while the Fresno State game time is to be determined.

The Huskies, in their first season as an independent program, will also play away games against Vanderbilt (Oct. 2), UMass (Oct. 9), Clemson (Nov. 13) and UCF (Nov. 20).

“I’m very excited about our partnership with CBS Sports and to have all our home game starting times this early is great for our team and our fan base as we all make plans for an exciting 2021 season,” head coach Randy Edsall said in the statement.

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .