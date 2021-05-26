Cancel
NFL

The “heartbeat” of the Ravens offense: J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Beat Down
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a look back at the Ravens needs going into the 2020 NFL Draft, running back was probably at the very bottom of that list, next to quarterback and kicker. Baltimore had just run for the NFL team rushing record in 2019. Plus their depth chart was loaded, with Mark Ingram, who was fresh off a 15 touchdown Pro-Bowl season. Gus Edwards, who can wake up, roll out of bed and gain almost 6 yards. And 4th-round pick rookie Justice Hill showed some big-play potential vs the Browns and Steelers late in the season.

Gus Edwards
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Transcripts: Ravens Rookie Minicamp - Day Two

Opening statement: "[It's] good to see you guys. We're into the … We just finished the second practice of our rookie minicamp. It's been great to get back on the grass. The guys are excited to be here. The coaches are excited to coach. We had good meetings. We had two good practices, and it's just a good plus. We like the guys. We're just getting started. I feel like they're getting hit with a firehouse right now, in terms of information and expectations, but they're handling it very well. They're great guys. Really, it's just the time to put the work in and go from here."
NFLUSA Today

Ar'Darius Washington has the potential to be the Ravens' next UDFA star

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure a solid undrafted free agent class in 2021 after having a good draft. Baltimore has been fantastic at finding undrafted gems over the course of their franchise history, and they will try to find a couple of quality players in their most recent batch of overlooked prospects.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers NT Daniel McCullers Attends Ravens’ Minicamp On Tryout Basis

The Pittsburgh Steelers again have a “Big Dan” on the roster by way of fourth round pick Dan Moore Jr., but the original namesake is trying to latch onto a division rival’s roster. According to this tweet by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, NT Daniel McCullers is attending Baltimore Ravens’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Ravens HC John Harbaugh Calls Alejandro Villanueva an 'Upgrade'

The Baltimore Ravens really love their new tackle Alejandro Villanueva. From fans to players and now their head coach, there's been nothing but excitement in signing the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers lineman. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the signing over the weekend, calling Villanueva an "upgrade" to their offensive line.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

What about the Steelers Veterans? Part 2: Safeties

This is part 2 of a four part series, looking at the Steelers defensive performances from last year at several different points — after the season’s first ten games (in which the Steelers were 10-0 and their defense was dominant), in the final six weeks (during which the team fell to 2-4), and over the full season.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. Interesting to hear GM Eric DeCosta tell "The Lounge" that Odafe Oweh's ability to set an edge and stop the run was among the biggest reasons the Ravens liked him and drafted him at No. 31 overall. It means he likely projects as a three-down defender if/when he's ready.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Top 4 fantasy players for Baltimore in 2021

In 2020, the Baltimore Ravens had to fight for a playoff spot. In a season that was ravaged by injuries and players testing positive for COVID-19, the team ended the regular season on a good note. In fantasy football, however, it does not matter how well the team does, but...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Odafe Oweh predicted to lead all rookies in sacks in 2021

Ravens, Odafe Oweh Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens went into the 2021 NFL Draft looking to bolster their pass rush after losing both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. And they did so by selecting Penn State’s Odafe Oweh in the first round. Oweh...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

First impressions are important, and Rashod Bateman made a strong one at rookie minicamp. The site of Bateman running precise routes, making smooth cuts and catching everything thrown his way was exactly what the coaching staff wanted to see. The Ravens' first-round draft pick is viewed as a wide receiver with the potential to add electricity to the offense as a rookie.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

New Ravens FB/TE Ben Mason misses rookie minicamp with interesting injury

New Baltimore Ravens fullback/tight end Ben Mason has had an interesting start to his professional career. A fifth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mason missed the second day of rookie minicamp today because he worked so hard yesterday that he "tore the skin off the bottom of his feet," according to Ravens reporter Ryan Mink.
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: The Rashod Bateman hype train has officially left the station

Ravens, Rashod Bateman Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their rookie minicamp this past Friday. And one of the early standouts from this weekend’s practices has been first-round pick Rashod Bateman. Bateman has quickly made a strong first impression impressing coaches, teammates, and media alike....
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders must halt impressive Ravens Week 1 winning streak

Lost in the excitement that the Las Vegas Raiders will open the season at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football is the fact that their opponent is not a team you want to face in Week 1 based on recent history. The Ravens have been absolutely dominant in Week 1...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Former Northwestern LB Blake Gallagher receives high praise at Ravens rookie minicamp

Former Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher is doing all he can to make an NFL roster. Gallagher was one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten last season, but went undrafted at the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he’s been trying out at rookie minicamp for the Baltimore Ravens this week, and he’s apparently been impressive.