newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Want to sip something purple? Here's how to make lavender lemonade, with or without booze

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMe and the Bees founder Mikaila Ulmer and her mom, D'Andra, hosted a little pop-up lemonade get-together a few weeks ago. The front yard gathering was one of the first media events I'd been to since vaccinations became available. It was sweet to see some familiar faces and sip on a drink they came up with for the event: a purple-tinted lavender lemonade from Austin bartender Coleman DeWayne Steagall, who owns a pop-up bar service called Jitters Espresso & Spirits.

www.statesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#Food Drink#Beverages#Sparkling Water#Cool Water#Blue Water#Sugar Water#Target#Me The Bees#Lavender Lemonade#Lavender Sprig#Pour Drinks#Flavors#Butterfly Pea Flowers#12 Ounce Glass#Fun#Classic#Specialty Food Stores#Servings#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Pink Lemonade Bars

Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s worthy of any summer picnic. The secret isn’t food dye, but raspberry puree, which tames the tart citrus flavor and adds a berry hue. The filling is...
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Want to Make Barbecue Brisket at Home? Here's What You Need to Know

There's nothing quite like succulent, smoky barbecue brisket. Ribs, pulled pork, grilled chicken, and sausages are all delicious, but for many—especially Texans—brisket reigns supreme. A large piece of meat, brisket can be expensive to buy and daunting to cook at home, so we reached out to the experts to get their best barbecue brisket tips.
RecipesThe Daily South

Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie

Servings: — 8 You won't find any peppermint extract here. This pie's decadent dark chocolate custard filling is infused with lots of fresh mint for an intense flavor that you just can't get from an extract. Thanks to the dynamic duo of chocolate and mint, our Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie strikes a perfect balance between fresh and rich.
Fitnesstrailrunnermag.com

Here’s How To Make The Most Of Heat Training

You exist because you perform well in the heat. At least, that is one line of evolutionary thinking discussed by a 2014 article in the journal Comprehensive Physiology. According to the article, our early human ancestors on the African savannah came to an evolutionary crossroads related to one of our worst traits as a species—they were slower than their predators. Heck, a house cat has a higher top speed than Usain Bolt!
RecipesPress Democrat

Apricot season has arrived. Here’s how to make shortcake and more

Local apricots have been ripening for the last week or so. If you love this fragile fruit, pay attention! The season does not last long. Most trees have harvestable fruit for just two or three weeks. The season can last up to six weeks in some microclimates. But most apricots...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Recipesmondaycampaigns.org

Here’s How to Make the Best Grilled Fruit

Something amazing happens when fruit hits the grill. As the natural sugars caramelize against the searing heat of the flame, the flavor of the fruit transforms into something sweet, smoky, and juicy—depending on the fruit you choose. When selecting your fruit, you’ll want to pick varieties that are firm enough...
Recipesjeanieandluluskitchen.com

Excited For BBQ Season? Here’s How to Make it Healthier

The sun is out, and the temperatures are going up. Which means barbecue season is just around the corner! Everybody loves an excuse to get the grill out and have friends and family over for a cook-out. But a barbecue isn’t always the best thing when you’re trying to eat healthily.
Gardeningspectrumlocalnews.com

Something smells good, it must be the lavender

There's a lot more to know about lavender besides its delightful smell. We spoke with the founders of Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm & Shop A Magical Place in Washington Island to learn what goes into growing and harvesting the plant. Lavender is a perennial herb that is part of the...
Food & Drinksyournews.com

Love sourdough bread? Here’s how to make a basic sourdough starter

Sourdough bread is slow-fermented bread made with a live fermented culture called a sourdough starter. As a natural leavening agent, sourdough starter causes the dough to rise and gives sourdough bread its characteristic sour taste and slightly chewy texture. Why eat sourdough bread. Sourdough bread is a popular survival food...
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Cold Coconut Cake

It is a perfect cake for all coconut lovers! You will adore this creamy dessert – especially if you are a fan of the popular Italian cookies: Raffaello coconut balls. This cake is a creamy light coconut flavored cake, which is served cold. You can prepare this cake without putting too much effort – because you can buy basic sponge cake base and simply make the filling. It is an ideal cake for all coconut lovers! You can surprise your family for weekends, holidays, and other occasions with this easy and very delicious coconut and white chocolate cake.
PetsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Pupsicles are a Thing & Here’s How to Make Them!

The weather’s heating up and it’s hard to beat an ice cold watermelon. Did you know your pup can enjoy it, too? We have a fun recipe from Small Door Veterinary as the steamy months begin!. To create this pet-friendly treat, grab watermelon and plain yogurt on your next grocery...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Advice On Substituting Instant Espresso In Recipes

You might think you make the best chocolate cake or brownies on the planet, but if you are not throwing some instant coffee into your batter, you're really missing out. Sure, it may sound a little strange, but according to The Daily Meal, those little granules of bean juice happen to share a flavor profile with another one of life's greatest treats: chocolate. By adding a few tablespoons into your recipe, you'll end up with an even richer chocolate taste in your final product, and let's be honest — who doesn't want that?
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Easy and nutritious breakfast muffins

We all sometimes run late in the morning. I know I do once in a while and it is so much better to have a grab and go meal than to have to fix it — or go through the drive-thru. I found a breakfast muffin that is not only...