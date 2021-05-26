Want to sip something purple? Here's how to make lavender lemonade, with or without booze
Me and the Bees founder Mikaila Ulmer and her mom, D'Andra, hosted a little pop-up lemonade get-together a few weeks ago. The front yard gathering was one of the first media events I'd been to since vaccinations became available. It was sweet to see some familiar faces and sip on a drink they came up with for the event: a purple-tinted lavender lemonade from Austin bartender Coleman DeWayne Steagall, who owns a pop-up bar service called Jitters Espresso & Spirits.www.statesman.com