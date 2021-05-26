newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

15 Celebs You Probably Forgot Were on Friends

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 5 days ago

Sure, everyone remembers Brad Pitt as Friends’ most unforgettable Thanksgiving guest, but the iconic sitcom also saw a parade of other famous faces guest star throughout the years. From Julia Roberts and George Clooney to Anna Faris and Dakota Fanning, Friends attracted both major names at the time and then-little-known...

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Ryan
Person
George Clooney
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Helen Hunt
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Pop Stars#Guest Star#Younger Sister#Friends#Nbc#Navy#Cole Sprouse Sans#House#Dakota Fanning#Celebs#Boyfriend#Sitcom#Broke Sister Code#Episodes#Alec Baldwin Guest#Massapequa#Riverdale#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviespastfactory.com

Movie Stars You Forgot Were In 90s Sitcoms

It’s easy to forget that some of Hollywood’s biggest stars weren’t born famous. They had to get their start somewhere, and it usually wasn’t a box office hit, but something more along the lines of a commercial or sitcom appearance. See if you remember any of these now-iconic actors in their 1990s sitcom roles.
TV & VideosTVLine

Friends Reunion Reveals an On-Set Injury You Probably Didn't Know About

Remember when Joey fell off his bed in the third season of Friends and had to wear a sling? It turns out there was a very real, very painful reason for that storyline. HBO Max’s long-awaited Friends reunion, which premiered Thursday, reveals that Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder while filming an earlier episode, inspiring the Powers That Be to write his injury into the show.
TV Seriescomicyears.com

The Friends Reunion Is Finally There For You

In 2004, Friends ended, but did it, though? For the people who loved it, the series may have stopped producing episodes, but it never really ended. The 17 intervening years since the series finale gave the world time to process the show in its entirety, and it seems that’s done by watching it with no change in enthusiasm for two decades. Nearly 20 years after the last episode and you probably know someone who’d call it their favorite show. You probably know someone else who remembers all the words to the theme song and is at any given moment right about to clap 4 times and pose in a fountain. Watching the Friends reunion, there’s a pretty hefty emotional payoff to seeing the cast in the same room again, but there is also a lot that goes unstated, possibly to the reunion’s detriment.
TV Seriesask.com

The Best Moments, Cameos and Revelations of “Friends: The Reunion”

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in “Friends: The Reunion.” Photo Courtesy: HBO Max. The Friends special episode finally debuted on HBO Max this Thursday, May 27. It reunited stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in an unscripted episode that was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, on the original soundstage where the series was shot and with all the original sets.
Burbank, CA360aproko.com

Why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse Weren’t Part of the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Friends: The Reunion included a slew of guest stars and former recurring characters who made memorable appearances on the iconic show. However, there were a couple of big names that didn’t make the special, including Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse. Rudd portrayed Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) husband Mike, while Sprouse was...
TV Seriesava360.com

'Friends' Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, Mishaps & More: Revelations from The Reunion | PEOPLE

Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’. ‘The Routine’ finally happened! Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox…. ‘Friends’ Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: “It Was a...
Theater & Dancekion546.com

Courteney Cox recreates ‘Friends’ dance routine with Ed Sheeran

Days after appearing in one of the most eagerly-awaited cast reunions, Courteney Cox has given “Friends” fans another “Oh. My. God.” moment by teaming up with British singer Ed Sheeran to recreate the hilarious Monica-Ross routine she performed on the hit 90s sitcom. In the episode “The One with the...
TV & Videosthecherawchronicle.com

Almost as good as the series: Courtney Cox and Ed Sheeran do “The Routine” from “Friends” | Showbiz

For the non-experts: “The Routine” was a choreography done by Ross (David Schwimmer) and his sister Monica (Courtney Cox) on an episode of the sixth season of the series: “The One With The Routine.” In it, the duo danced to interned acting from their childhood in an effort to grab the camera’s attention. The scene has since become legendary.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

What To Watch This Weekend: 'Friends Reunion,' 'Cruella' And More

"The Kominsky Method: Season 3" also premiered on Netflix. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many seem keener to stream movies and series online rather than visit theaters in person. If you are someone who would like to stay in the comfort of your home and enjoy some quality content, here's...
Moviesnewsverses.com

‘Mates’ reunion did not have Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse for that reason: ‘You’ve acquired to concentrate’

HBO’s “Mates: The Reunion” particular incorporates a large record of visitor stars, however Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse had been notably lacking. The 2 actors had been supporting characters who performed alongside the six fundamental forged members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Leblanc. Nevertheless, the reunion particular’s director, Ben Winston, informed The Wrap there was a cause why Rudd and Sprouse weren’t included.